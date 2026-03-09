Prom Price Tops $1.02 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001474 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $18.60 million and $3.23 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 26th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom.io/blog. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 1.01245776 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $3,340,106.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

