Head-To-Head Review: UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) & MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) and UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of MGM Resorts International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of UbiSoft Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of MGM Resorts International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MGM Resorts International and UbiSoft Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Resorts International $17.54 billion 0.52 $205.86 million $0.75 47.51 UbiSoft Entertainment $2.04 billion 0.29 -$170.71 million N/A N/A

MGM Resorts International has higher revenue and earnings than UbiSoft Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

MGM Resorts International has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UbiSoft Entertainment has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MGM Resorts International and UbiSoft Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Resorts International 4 7 8 1 2.30 UbiSoft Entertainment 1 0 0 1 2.50

MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus target price of $41.94, indicating a potential upside of 17.70%. Given MGM Resorts International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MGM Resorts International is more favorable than UbiSoft Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares MGM Resorts International and UbiSoft Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Resorts International 1.17% 26.04% 2.19% UbiSoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MGM Resorts International beats UbiSoft Entertainment on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGM Resorts International



MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. The company's casino operations include slots and table games, as well as online sports betting and iGaming through BetMGM. Its customers include premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About UbiSoft Entertainment



Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. Ubisoft Entertainment SA was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Saint-Mandé, France.

