Insider Buying: Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Insider Buys £14,914.62 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Zoe Howorth bought 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 798 per share, for a total transaction of £14,914.62.

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG stock opened at GBX 778 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 866.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 854.97. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 650.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 981. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The company reported GBX 91.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Paragon Banking Group had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paragon Banking Group PLC will post 104.0245566 earnings per share for the current year.

Paragon Banking Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital Group boosted their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 1,040 to GBX 1,055 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,028.20.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

Its operations are organised into two lending divisions and lending is funded largely by retail deposits.

