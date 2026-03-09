Insider Buying: Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Insider Buys £14,914.62 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Zoe Howorth bought 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 798 per share, for a total transaction of £14,914.62.
Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance
Shares of PAG stock opened at GBX 778 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 866.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 854.97. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 650.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 981. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17.
Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The company reported GBX 91.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Paragon Banking Group had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paragon Banking Group PLC will post 104.0245566 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital Group boosted their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 1,040 to GBX 1,055 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,028.20.
Paragon Banking Group Company Profile
Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small
and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the
London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.
Its operations are organised into two lending divisions and lending is funded largely by retail deposits.
