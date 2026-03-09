Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Insider Buys £149.04 in Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Jos Sclater acquired 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,863 per share, with a total value of £149.04.

Jos Sclater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 5th, Jos Sclater purchased 9 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,668 per share, for a total transaction of £150.12.

On Monday, January 19th, Jos Sclater sold 21,391 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,997, for a total value of £427,178.27.

On Monday, January 5th, Jos Sclater acquired 8 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,819 per share, with a total value of £145.52.

Avon Protection Trading Up 5.4%

LON AVON opened at GBX 1,900 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £556.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,828.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,890.94. Avon Protection plc has a one year low of GBX 1,276 and a one year high of GBX 2,230.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Avon Protection from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,330 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avon Protection from GBX 1,640 to GBX 2,000 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avon Protection has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,165.

Avon Protection Company Profile

