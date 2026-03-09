Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Insider Buys £149.04 in Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Jos Sclater acquired 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,863 per share, with a total value of £149.04.
Jos Sclater also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 5th, Jos Sclater purchased 9 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,668 per share, for a total transaction of £150.12.
- On Monday, January 19th, Jos Sclater sold 21,391 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,997, for a total value of £427,178.27.
- On Monday, January 5th, Jos Sclater acquired 8 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,819 per share, with a total value of £145.52.
Avon Protection Trading Up 5.4%
LON AVON opened at GBX 1,900 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £556.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,828.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,890.94. Avon Protection plc has a one year low of GBX 1,276 and a one year high of GBX 2,230.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Avon Protection Company Profile
