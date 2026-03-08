Matthew 25 Management Corp Has $16.32 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Matthew 25 Management Corp lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 5.0% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,188 shares of company stock worth $64,193,919. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $396.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $425.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.34, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.89. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. China Renaissance boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $540.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.