Cannabis Stocks To Watch Today – March 8th

Tilray Brands, Canopy Growth, and Cronos Group are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary businesses are tied to the cannabis sector — for example growers and distributors of marijuana and hemp, CBD and cannabinoid product manufacturers, cannabis-focused biotech firms, retailers, and ancillary service providers (testing, equipment, software). These stocks tend to carry higher regulatory and legal risk and price volatility due to changing laws, banking restrictions, and evolving consumer demand, so investors evaluate them for growth prospects, regulatory exposure, and financial health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Cronos Group (CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

