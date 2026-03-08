Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Acquired by Triata Capital Ltd

Triata Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 139.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 3.4% of Triata Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Triata Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $28,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

BABA stock opened at $130.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.96. The company has a market capitalization of $312.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $95.73 and a 52 week high of $192.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

