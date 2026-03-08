Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Acquired by Triata Capital Ltd

Triata Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 139.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 3.4% of Triata Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Triata Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $28,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.17.
BABA stock opened at $130.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.96. The company has a market capitalization of $312.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $95.73 and a 52 week high of $192.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
- Positive Sentiment: Company sets up an AI task force led by CEO Eddie Wu to accelerate foundation-model work, signaling senior-level commitment and resource allocation to Qwen and broader AI initiatives. This can support investor confidence in Alibaba’s AI roadmap. Alibaba Forms AI Task Force After Qwen Leader Exit
- Positive Sentiment: Alibaba hired a former Google DeepMind research scientist to bolster its Qwen AI team — a sign of talent acquisition to strengthen model development and competitiveness in generative AI. Alibaba Poaches Google DeepMind Research Scientist For Qwen AI Push
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes Alibaba and other Chinese names may be stabilizing after the selloff; technical signs suggest the market could be bottoming, which may attract value-oriented buyers if macro sentiment improves. Chinese Stocks May Be Bottoming. Alibaba and NetEase Look Attractive.
- Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba announced it will report its December quarter (Q4) results on March 19, 2026 and scheduled a board meeting to approve results — an event risk that could drive volatility depending on revenue, margins, cloud performance and cash flow. Alibaba Group Will Announce December Quarter 2025 Results on March 19, 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Demand from Alibaba and peers is lifting China’s domestic memory suppliers, which could help cloud and datacenter cost/availability over time but is an indirect, medium-term tailwind. Demand from Alibaba and Other Giants Boosts China’s Homegrown Memory Suppliers
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term headwinds: the Qwen AI division head resigned and several senior leaders reshuffled — this creates execution uncertainty even as management pledges more resources. Market reaction depends on clarity of the new organization and pace of model delivery. Alibaba CEO confirms departure of Qwen AI division head
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts flag fundamentals: cloud revenue growth is healthy but profitability, plunging profit, negative free cash flow and renewed regulatory pressure in China raise doubts about whether heavy AI spending will pay off. These concerns can cap multiple expansion until visibility improves. Can Alibaba Stock Overcome Weak Cloud Growth and Regulatory Pressure?
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
