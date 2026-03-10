GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) CFO Aaron Freidin Sells 2,492 Shares of Stock

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) CFO Aaron Freidin sold 2,492 shares of GRAIL stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $119,341.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 306,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,677,087.75. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, March 5th, Aaron Freidin sold 655 shares of GRAIL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $34,721.55.

On Monday, March 2nd, Aaron Freidin sold 9,573 shares of GRAIL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $480,277.41.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAL opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. GRAIL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 5.21.

GRAIL ( NASDAQ:GRAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.33) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 million. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 277.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAL. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in GRAIL by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GRAIL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of GRAIL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GRAIL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000.

A number of research firms have commented on GRAL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of GRAIL from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of GRAIL from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price target on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on GRAIL in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.17.

GRAIL, Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company’s platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

