Rathbones Group PLC Purchases New Shares in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 43.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 2.4%

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $109.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $313.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.37). Flutter Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

FLUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $304.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.65.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

