Pan African Resources to Buy Emmerson in All-Share Deal, Taking Full Control of Tennant Creek JV

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) outlined plans to acquire Australia-listed Emmerson Resources via a court-approved scheme of arrangement, a transaction executives said would consolidate ownership of the Tennant Creek exploration joint venture and simplify the group’s operational and development pathway in the Northern Territory.

Deal structure and rationale

During the presentation, Pan African said it intends to acquire 100% of Emmerson’s issued and to-be-issued share capital. Under the scheme, Emmerson shareholders will receive new Pan African shares, which will be listed simultaneously on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs).

Pan African’s management described the transaction as a move to secure 100% of the existing joint venture at Tennant Creek, “ensuring full alignment of interests” and streamlining what it characterized as comprehensive but complicated joint venture terms.

The company said key benefits include:

Eliminating joint venture administrative complexity and accelerating decision-making at Tennant Creek.

Enhancing project economics by removing costs, including a 6% royalty payable to Emmerson on “small mines” assets and eliminating penalty payments linked to production shortfalls under the original agreement.

Expanding Pan African’s resource position and landholding in the Tennant Creek goldfield and supporting a production growth pathway above 100,000 ounces per year.

Preserving balance sheet strength because the consideration is all shares; management said Pan African is net cash and generating significant cash at current gold prices.

Management emphasized that Emmerson sought a share-based consideration, which Pan African said reflected Emmerson shareholders’ desire for exposure to Pan African’s broader portfolio and the anticipated upside in Tennant Creek.

Support, governance, and timeline

Pan African said Emmerson’s board has unanimously recommended the transaction. It also cited support from two large Emmerson shareholders, Noontide and TA Private Capital, and said it understands additional Emmerson shareholders have expressed support, subject to the required votes.

Pan African added that, subject to customary requirements, it expects to welcome Emmerson chairman Mark Connelly to the Pan African board once the deal becomes unconditional, noting his profile in the Australian market and the company’s stated ambitions to expand in Australia.

On timing, the company said the scheme was announced “yesterday” and that the next step is preparation and lodging of the scheme booklet with ASIC for review. After ASIC sign-off, the parties expect a first court date, followed by dispatch of documents to Emmerson shareholders and a scheme meeting. A second court hearing would provide final approval. Pan African said it expects an effective date in mid-July (early to mid-July), with the record and implementation dates to follow.

ASX foreign exempt listing

Pan African’s financial director said the company will list on the ASX as a “foreign exempt listing,” which will not affect its primary listings on the London Stock Exchange and Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Management said the foreign exempt framework means Pan African will be exempt from most ASX listing requirements, while complying with a limited subset.

The company framed the ASX listing as a strategic step given its Australian operating footprint and intent to grow there, citing potential benefits including enhanced market profile, broader equity research coverage, greater institutional ownership, improved liquidity, and access to mining-focused pools of capital. Management also referenced a non-deal roadshow in Sydney in July 2025 where it met more than 20 potential investors and described the response as positive. In response to a question, Pan African said CDIs trade normally and that index inclusion is possible, with no limitation arising from the CDI structure itself.

Tennant Creek overview and exploration focus

Executives reviewed the background of the Tennant Creek goldfield, describing it as a historically high-grade province where major mining activity ceased around 1986. Pan African’s team said its approach in 2019 was to consolidate the field, including the purchase of 100% of the three largest historical producers—Warrego, Juno, and Nobles—and an earn-in joint venture with Emmerson that reached a 75% interest after an AUD 10.5 million spend over five years.

Management said Pan African commenced production in the region in mid-last year, with commissioning early last year, and stated the ramp-up was ahead of budget and ahead of schedule. The company described its land position as dominant, citing more than 1,700 square kilometers of prospective tenure in Tennant Creek, and said the region remains underexplored, with less than 8% of historical drilling below 150 meters.

Pan African’s technical team said the transaction would also provide access to Emmerson exploration areas at Edna Beryl, Jasper Hills, and Hermitage—described as copper-dominant deposits—along with more than 500 square kilometers of prospective exploration tenements in the Lachlan Fold Belt (Cobar Arc) in New South Wales.

White Devil, production targets, and copper upside

Pan African highlighted the White Devil deposit as central to its growth plans. The company said the joint venture completed a scoping study at the end of last year. At a gold price assumption of $2,600 per ounce, management described an optimized open-pit shell targeting about 3.2 million tonnes for roughly 380,000 ounces, to be processed through the existing Nobles facility. It also outlined a potential underground phase accessed from the bottom of the pit, adding about 1 million tonnes at 3 grams per tonne using long-hole open stoping. Management said this supports a current model life of mine of about seven years for White Devil, with steady-state production of 64,000 ounces per year and an all-in sustaining cost of just over $1,350 per ounce, while noting the broader operation would not rely solely on White Devil for plant feed.

Executives also pointed to other deposits—Golden Forty, Chariot, and Eldorado—saying these are open at depth and that historical mining and drilling have generally not extended below 150 meters. Management said full consolidation would provide “unencumbered access” to run scheduling scenarios and build an optimized mine plan targeting 100,000 ounces per year and at least a 15-year mine life.

On the broader production pathway, management reiterated prior guidance that it expects Tennant Creek production to reach 100,000 ounces per year within roughly three years, driven by gold-focused deposits including White Devil and other underground projects such as Juno and Golden Forty. Executives said this plan excludes Warrego, which they characterized as additional upside. They reiterated a high-level view that Warrego could potentially produce 10,000 to 15,000 tonnes of copper annually plus 20,000 to 30,000 ounces of gold, and discussed a concept involving a flash flotation circuit at the Nobles plant for copper-bearing material and a separate facility at Warrego.

Management said the acquisition price was higher than Pan African’s recent deals and described it as “not the cheapest” transaction the company has done, but said it believes it is defensible. Executives said their valuation was based on discounted cash flows from Emmerson’s attributable share of White Devil at a gold price around 15% to 20% below spot, plus consideration of the small-mines royalty and penalty payments. They also stressed that the valuation did not include exploration upside, including potential strike and depth extensions at White Devil.

