SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Acquired by Pinkerton Wealth LLC

Pinkerton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 5.5% of Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $51,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 36,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $742,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 71.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPDR Gold Shares News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: World Gold Council says investment demand for gold remains strong despite price volatility — a structural support for GLD from investor flows. Gold investment demand remains strong despite price volatility – World Gold Council’s Cavatoni
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts warn gold could attract safe-haven buying if the Iran conflict persists — a scenario that would boost GLD in a prolonged geopolitical shock. Gold could find a safe-haven bid if the Iran war drags on – Natixis’ Dahdah
- Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary points to intermittent safe-haven demand after weak U.S. jobs data and rising inflation risks, which can provide intermittent support for GLD. Gold Price Forecast: Weak Jobs Data and Inflation Risks Lift Safe-Haven Demand
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday technical/forecast notes highlight noisy trading and key support/resistance levels; useful for short-term traders but less decisive for GLD’s medium-term direction. Gold market analysis for March 9 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports cite a firmer U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields as primary near-term headwinds for gold — a macro combo that typically pressures GLD share prices. Gold News: Price Slides as Dollar Strength and Rising Yields Hit the Market
- Negative Sentiment: Oil’s sharp spike amid the Iran war (Reuters: oil soars ~25%) raises inflation and rate-hike worries — that can push investors toward cash/real-yield assets and away from gold, pressuring GLD. Oil soars 25%, gold drops as Iran war jolts global commodity markets
- Negative Sentiment: An institutional holder (Advisor Resource Council) reduced its GLD position ~39% in the most recent filing — an ETF outflow signal that can add downward pressure on GLD NAV/price. SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary from strategists (BNY, Kitco pieces) suggests some investors are underweight gold for a potential prolonged stagflationary impulse, implying less immediate buying interest for GLD. Gold’s fade shows investors ‘not fully positioned for a prolonged stagflationary impulse’ – BNY’s Savage
SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2%
SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
