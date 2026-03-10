Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $148,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,962,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,638,000 after acquiring an additional 86,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,875,000 after acquiring an additional 54,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 41.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,056,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,992,000 after acquiring an additional 605,290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,638,000 after acquiring an additional 187,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 60.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,802,000 after purchasing an additional 326,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $610.45 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $769.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $665.39 and a 200-day moving average of $668.46.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total transaction of $7,337,038.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,730.56. This represents a 53.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total transaction of $15,338,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,975,125.30. This represents a 21.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $29,862,109 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDXX

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.