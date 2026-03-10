Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd Sells 11,147 Shares

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $147,140.40. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 183,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,642.80. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of IE stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ivanhoe Electric this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several senior insiders — including the CFO (Jordan Neeser), SVP (Glen Kuntz), a VP (Graham Boyd), another VP (Stephani Terhorst), the CEO (Joseph Melvin) and an insider Cassandra Pulskamp Joseph — sold a combined ~60,838 shares for roughly $803,000 at about $13.20 per share on March 6. The sales reduced multiple officers’ stakes (several by double-digit percentages). SEC filing (example)

Several senior insiders — including the CFO (Jordan Neeser), SVP (Glen Kuntz), a VP (Graham Boyd), another VP (Stephani Terhorst), the CEO (Joseph Melvin) and an insider Cassandra Pulskamp Joseph — sold a combined ~60,838 shares for roughly $803,000 at about $13.20 per share on March 6. The sales reduced multiple officers’ stakes (several by double-digit percentages). Negative Sentiment: Specific insider filings: Graham Richard Thomas Boyd sold 11,147 shares for $147,140.40 (SEC filing). SEC filing

Specific insider filings: Graham Richard Thomas Boyd sold 11,147 shares for $147,140.40 (SEC filing). Negative Sentiment: Cassandra Pulskamp Joseph sold 4,664 shares for $61,564.80 (SEC filing). SEC filing

Cassandra Pulskamp Joseph sold 4,664 shares for $61,564.80 (SEC filing). Negative Sentiment: CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin sold 6,808 shares for $89,865.60 (SEC filing). SEC filing

CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin sold 6,808 shares for $89,865.60 (SEC filing). Negative Sentiment: VP Stephani Terhorst sold 6,233 shares for $82,275.60 — a ~33% reduction in her holding (SEC filing). SEC filing

VP Stephani Terhorst sold 6,233 shares for $82,275.60 — a ~33% reduction in her holding (SEC filing). Negative Sentiment: CFO Jordan Neeser sold 17,123 shares for $226,023.60, reducing his stake by ~16.9% (SEC filing). SEC filing

CFO Jordan Neeser sold 17,123 shares for $226,023.60, reducing his stake by ~16.9% (SEC filing). Negative Sentiment: SVP Glen Nickolas Kuntz sold 14,863 shares for $196,191.60, cutting his position by ~31% (SEC filing). SEC filing

SVP Glen Nickolas Kuntz sold 14,863 shares for $196,191.60, cutting his position by ~31% (SEC filing). Negative Sentiment: Traders bought a large volume of put options on IE, indicating increased hedging or bearish bets in the options market. This can amplify downside pressure if it reflects broader short interest or hedging flows. American Banking News article

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) is a mineral exploration and project-development company focused on the discovery and advancement of battery-metal deposits. The company’s portfolio targets copper, nickel, silver, gold and zinc resources that support the growing demand for electrification and clean-energy technologies. Through systematic geological mapping, drilling and metallurgical testing, Ivanhoe Electric aims to delineate large-scale, strategically located mineral systems.

Headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Ivanhoe Electric has assembled a diversified land package across North America and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.