United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Purchases 14,517 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.5% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $42,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 48,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,139,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,690,000 after buying an additional 50,378 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $1,488,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,494.40. This trade represents a 15.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,673.60. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 37,261 shares of company stock worth $19,690,721 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $590.00 target price (down from $635.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.86.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $490.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $603.88. The firm has a market cap of $174.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

