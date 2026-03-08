United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires 14,225 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 711.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,225 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. One Wealth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the second quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 231 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. The trade was a 46.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $2,824,859.40. Following the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,253.40. The trade was a 28.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Huber Research upgraded Netflix from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.79.

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

