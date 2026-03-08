United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Purchases 11,266 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.7% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $46,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $990.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,045.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $940.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

