Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA approval of TECVAYLI® plus DARZALEX FASPRO® for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma — approval was based on strong Phase 3 results showing significant improvements in progression?free and overall survival, and J&J positions the combo as a potential new standard of care as early as second line. This materially expands the company’s oncology commercial opportunity and is the main catalyst lifting sentiment. PR Newswire: J&J FDA approval

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $240.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $579.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.87.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

