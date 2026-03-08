Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of C$0.92 on March 31st

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.915 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a 3.1% increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

Canadian National Railway has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Canadian National Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 2.6%

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $90.74 and a fifty-two week high of $113.08.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN’s core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

