Barclays Upgrades Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to “Hold”

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DLAKY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DLAKY opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.83. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a leading global aviation company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, and is recognized as one of the world’s largest airline groups. Founded in its modern form in 1953, the company traces its heritage back to the original Deutsche Luft Hansa established in 1926. Lufthansa operates passenger and cargo services under its flagship brand, as well as through numerous subsidiaries including Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and the low-cost carrier Eurowings.

The group’s passenger network spans Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with primary hubs at Frankfurt Airport and Munich Airport.

