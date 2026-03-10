NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Insider Matt Mcgraner Purchases 1,000 Shares

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 313,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,085.59. This represents a 0.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:NXRT opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -166.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXRT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single?family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi?family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single?family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

