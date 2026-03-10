Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of Celanese Q3 Earnings

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Celanese in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $8.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.39.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. Celanese has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Celanese has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.850 EPS.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently -1.13%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 55.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Celanese by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

