Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for Chubb Earnings

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.54. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chubb’s FY2026 earnings at $26.01 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $7.59 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $27.20 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CB. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $326.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chubb from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Chubb from $355.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.81.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $323.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.28. Chubb has a 1-year low of $264.10 and a 1-year high of $345.67.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 155.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. This trade represents a 70.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

