Head-To-Head Comparison: 12 Retech (OTCMKTS:RETC) vs. Izea Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

Izea Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) and 12 Retech (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Izea Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Izea Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Izea Worldwide and 12 Retech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Izea Worldwide $35.88 million 1.77 -$18.85 million ($0.20) -18.50 12 Retech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

12 Retech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Izea Worldwide.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Izea Worldwide and 12 Retech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Izea Worldwide 1 0 0 0 1.00 12 Retech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given 12 Retech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 12 Retech is more favorable than Izea Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Izea Worldwide and 12 Retech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Izea Worldwide -9.43% -2.06% -1.69% 12 Retech N/A N/A N/A

About Izea Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns. It also operates The Creator Marketplace on IZEA.com that provides creators tools to present their work to marketers. In addition, the company provides management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing services. It primarily sells influencer marketing and custom content campaigns through client development team and platforms. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About 12 Retech

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable through social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, which is used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app that is used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website. The company also operates retail stores in airport terminals and casinos under the Bluwire brand; sells fashionable apparel under the Rune NYC, Social Sunday, and Red Wire Design brands; and produces women's clothing products. 12 ReTech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

