Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,204 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $40,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Melius Research set a $148.00 target price on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 3.1%

JCI stock opened at $132.87 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $146.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.51.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 24,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $816,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 34,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,376.40. This represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Featured Stories

