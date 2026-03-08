Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 14,542 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $25,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.29.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber expands mobility offerings in India by adding pan?India intercity bus ticketing via a partnership with AbhiBus — a low?capital way to widen addressable market and drive platform usage in a fast?growing geography. Article Title

Uber expands mobility offerings in India by adding pan?India intercity bus ticketing via a partnership with AbhiBus — a low?capital way to widen addressable market and drive platform usage in a fast?growing geography. Positive Sentiment: Management used the Morgan Stanley TMT conference to lay out a strategic roadmap (five pillars highlighted by new CFO Balaji) emphasizing growth, margin discipline and product innovation — a reaffirmation of long?term strategy that supports multiple revenue streams. Article Title

Management used the Morgan Stanley TMT conference to lay out a strategic roadmap (five pillars highlighted by new CFO Balaji) emphasizing growth, margin discipline and product innovation — a reaffirmation of long?term strategy that supports multiple revenue streams. Positive Sentiment: Uber Air (with Joby) has launched in Dubai, letting users book eVTOL rides through the Uber app — opens an adjacent mobility market and reinforces Uber’s platform play, though monetization and scale remain multi?year questions. Article Title

Uber Air (with Joby) has launched in Dubai, letting users book eVTOL rides through the Uber app — opens an adjacent mobility market and reinforces Uber’s platform play, though monetization and scale remain multi?year questions. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting the gig?economy tailwind lists Uber among names to watch, underscoring structural demand for rideshare and delivery services as consumers return to out?of?home spending. Article Title

Coverage highlighting the gig?economy tailwind lists Uber among names to watch, underscoring structural demand for rideshare and delivery services as consumers return to out?of?home spending. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks notes the stock has moved modestly since the last earnings release and asks whether that momentum can continue — useful context but not a directional catalyst on its own. Article Title

Zacks notes the stock has moved modestly since the last earnings release and asks whether that momentum can continue — useful context but not a directional catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Market and analyst pieces debate the Uber–Joby tie?up (game?changer vs. hype). The partnership enhances platform optionality but financial payoff is distant and depends on Joby scale and unit economics. Article Title

Market and analyst pieces debate the Uber–Joby tie?up (game?changer vs. hype). The partnership enhances platform optionality but financial payoff is distant and depends on Joby scale and unit economics. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS miss (EPS below consensus) despite revenue growth — a near?term negative that often pressures the stock until guidance or execution re?assures investors. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Arete Research set a $125.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.