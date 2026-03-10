Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 70,514 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,514 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $139,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,780,712,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 29,382.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,676,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,087 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,412,069,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $913,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 96.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,032,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,188,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,751 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,567.39. The trade was a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.43, for a total value of $110,033.19. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,645.19. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 71,517 shares of company stock worth $23,655,503 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $331.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.15. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $283.47 and a twelve month high of $341.75.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.69.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

