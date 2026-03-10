Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $90.21 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $90,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1,581.2% during the third quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,838,000 after purchasing an additional 218,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 44,971 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.6% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 167,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.77.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $253.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $268.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.25.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

