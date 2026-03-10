Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,043,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,169,528 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 2.71% of Viavi Solutions worth $76,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 205.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 320,662 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $165,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 7,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $252,641.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,195.52. The trade was a 20.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $423,558.75. Following the sale, the director owned 211,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,172.50. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,540 shares of company stock valued at $12,863,770. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 target price on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of VIAV opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $35.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The company had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.