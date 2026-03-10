PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Stock Holdings Lessened by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 80,550 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of PPG Industries worth $19,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 376,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,535,000 after buying an additional 41,319 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 142.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 46,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $447,848.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,025.01. The trade was a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chancey E. Hagerty sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $260,077.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $979,856.43. This represents a 20.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,811 shares of company stock valued at $15,219,371. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised PPG Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PPG Industries from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.5%

PPG stock opened at $108.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $133.43. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 9.93%.The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

