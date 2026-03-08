76,280 Shares in Citigroup Inc. $C Acquired by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,000. Citigroup comprises approximately 6.7% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $2,455,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,125,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,099 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6,172.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,481 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 440.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,835,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,125 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Citigroup by 47.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,334,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,865 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

Citigroup Trading Down 2.2%

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of C stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The firm has a market cap of $186.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

