Head to Head Contrast: Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:LONA) & Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT – Get Free Report) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:LONA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inhibikase Therapeutics and Athira Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 1 1 0 4 3.17 Athira Pharma 1 1 2 0 2.25

Athira Pharma has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.68%. Given Athira Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

3.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Athira Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics N/A -57.15% -52.76% Athira Pharma N/A -107.06% -89.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Athira Pharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $260,000.00 543.61 -$27.52 million ($0.39) -4.82 Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$96.94 million ($9.68) -0.55

Inhibikase Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Athira Pharma. Inhibikase Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athira Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athira Pharma has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inhibikase Therapeutics beats Athira Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company’s product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers. It is also involved in developing various research programs for other neurological diseases. The company has research and development collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, and Michigan State University, as well as Louisiana State University. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Athira Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company’s lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson’s disease. It also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019 for peripheral nervous system indications; and ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.