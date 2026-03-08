Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
