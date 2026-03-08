Noked Israel Ltd Invests $904,000 in Odysight.ai Inc. $ODYS

Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Odysight.ai accounts for about 0.1% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned about 1.23% of Odysight.ai as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Odysight.ai by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,792,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after buying an additional 94,530 shares during the period. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODYS opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. Odysight.ai Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $94.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Odysight.ai news, major shareholder Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 323,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $1,077,065.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 637,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,643. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Odysight.ai in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Odysight.ai, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of micro cameras and supplementary technologies. Its devices can used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research, and defense industries. The company was founded on March 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

