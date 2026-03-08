Noked Israel Ltd Invests $904,000 in Odysight.ai Inc. $ODYS

Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Odysight.ai accounts for about 0.1% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned about 1.23% of Odysight.ai as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Odysight.ai by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,792,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after buying an additional 94,530 shares during the period. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Odysight.ai Price Performance
NASDAQ ODYS opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. Odysight.ai Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $94.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.44.
Insider Transactions at Odysight.ai
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Odysight.ai in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODYS
About Odysight.ai
Odysight.ai, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of micro cameras and supplementary technologies. Its devices can used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research, and defense industries. The company was founded on March 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Odysight.ai
- How JPMorgan’s $8,000 Gold Call Will Leave Most Retirement Accounts Behind
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Elon’s BIGGEST breakthrough yet?
- This makes me furious
Receive News & Ratings for Odysight.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odysight.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.