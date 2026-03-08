Planwiser Financial LLC Buys 34,419 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Planwiser Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 399.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,419 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Planwiser Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Planwiser Financial LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,469,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,215,000 after buying an additional 564,371 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,544,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,511,000 after buying an additional 16,265,184 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,062,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,883,000 after acquiring an additional 670,844 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,687,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,061,000 after acquiring an additional 72,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,559,000 after acquiring an additional 499,860 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.19. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $89.75.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

