Integrated Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Integrated Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Integrated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $187.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $194.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.