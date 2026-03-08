Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF $ICOW Holdings Cut by Longview Financial Advisors Inc.

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,420 shares during the period. Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $587,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 290,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 51,257 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICOW stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

