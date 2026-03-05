REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVGGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

REVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

REV Group Price Performance

REVG opened at $63.90 on Thursday. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.14.

REV Group (NYSE:REVGGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. REV Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that REV Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of REV Group by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in REV Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc (NYSE: REVG) is a diversified manufacturer of specialty vehicles serving public safety, healthcare, transportation and recreation markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products, including fire and emergency apparatus, transit and shuttle buses, work trucks, ambulances and recreational vehicles. Through its integrated platform, REV Group combines engineering expertise with customer-focused assembly to deliver purpose-built solutions that meet the exact specifications of fleet operators, municipalities and individual consumers.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

