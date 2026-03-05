Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$18.46 and last traded at C$18.61, with a volume of 58707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOY. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Spin Master to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.63.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$818.82 million during the quarter. Spin Master had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spin Master Corp. will post 3.1361829 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.22%.

Spin Master is a children’s entertainment company operating in the roughly $100 billion global toy industry. The company creates, designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products, brands, and entertainment properties across four key categories (outdoor, boys, preschool and girls, and activities games and puzzles and plush). Spin Master has increased brand awareness via homegrown brands including Paw Patrol, Rusty Rivets, and Bakugan but has leaned on a robust acquisition strategy to reach adjacent markets through tie-ups like Rubik’s, Swimways, and Cardinal Games.

