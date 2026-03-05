Goatseus Maximus Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.64 Million (GOAT)

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 5th. Goatseus Maximus has a market capitalization of $19.32 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Goatseus Maximus has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Goatseus Maximus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Goatseus Maximus alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Goatseus Maximus Profile

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,983,932 tokens. The official website for Goatseus Maximus is goatchan.xyz. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse.

Buying and Selling Goatseus Maximus

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,983,932.09922. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.01902649 USD and is up 4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 338 active market(s) with $5,649,292.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goatchan.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goatseus Maximus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goatseus Maximus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goatseus Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goatseus Maximus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.