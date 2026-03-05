VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 71,985 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 29th total of 88,022 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,719 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,719 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CRAK stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $88.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRAK. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,717,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000.

About VanEck Oil Refiners ETF

The VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Oil Refiners index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of global stocks issued by firms that earn at least 50% of their revenue from oil refining. CRAK was launched on Aug 18, 2015 and is managed by VanEck.

