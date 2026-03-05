Vanguard Value ETF $VTV is Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 279,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,458,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,949,000 after purchasing an additional 149,422 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,486,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,642,000 after purchasing an additional 239,518 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 171,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VTV opened at $204.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $169.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $208.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.33.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

