My DeFi Pet Hits Market Cap of $159.50 Thousand (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 79.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $159.50 thousand and approximately $8.63 thousand worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000704 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,202,345 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events. DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase. Telegram, Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

