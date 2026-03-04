American Assets Trust, Inc. $AAT Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,544,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of American Assets Trust worth $153,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,502,000 after buying an additional 918,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after buying an additional 72,458 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,751,000 after acquiring an additional 53,070 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,234,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,696,000 after acquiring an additional 56,553 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth about $14,184,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Assets Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $19.00 price objective on American Assets Trust in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.00.

AAT opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.43). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.45%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial properties across multiple asset classes. The company’s holdings include retail centers, office buildings, multifamily communities and select hotel and resort properties. American Assets Trust pursues an integrated strategy combining proactive redevelopment, leasing initiatives and sustainable design to enhance asset value and drive long-term growth.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Diego, California, American Assets Trust has built a presence in key markets along the West Coast and select western U.S.

