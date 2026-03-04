Top Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now – March 1st

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares, AltC Acquisition, Eos Energy Enterprises, Spring Valley Acquisition, and Vale are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically roughly $300 million to $2 billion (exact thresholds vary by index and fund). They often offer higher growth potential but also greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher risk compared with mid- and large-cap stocks, so they suit investors seeking growth and comfortable with added risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD)

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

