Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 4,657 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: ASML’s advance in High-NA EUV lithography strengthens the long-term capacity and technology roadmap for leaders like TSMC — a structural tailwind for advanced-node demand. Read More.

NYSE:TSM opened at $353.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

