109,833 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF $FMDE Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMDE. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,843,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $18,243,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $632,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,396,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,472,000 after buying an additional 128,527 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FMDE opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $38.26.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

