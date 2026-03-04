Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) CFO Jennifer Dawn Whalen Sells 26,667 Shares

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Dawn Whalen sold 26,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $1,250,682.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 108,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,502.90. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.66%.The company had revenue of $377.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.33 million.

Bristow Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Bristow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JonesTrading started coverage on Bristow Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Institutional Trading of Bristow Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,613,000. Fearnley Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter worth $16,942,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,486,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,224,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after acquiring an additional 215,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the third quarter worth about $4,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc is a global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry and search-and-rescue (SAR) operations worldwide. The company specializes in the safe and efficient transport of personnel, equipment and supplies to offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as emergency response and medevac services. Bristow’s operations support exploration, production and decommissioning activities, helping energy companies maintain continuity of production in some of the world’s most challenging environments.

The company maintains a diverse fleet of turbine-powered helicopters, including medium- and heavy-lift aircraft such as the Sikorsky S-92, Airbus H225 (formerly EC225) and Leonardo AW189.

