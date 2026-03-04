The GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Insider Russell Proutt Acquires 198,491 Shares of Stock

The GPT Group (ASX:GPT – Get Free Report) insider Russell Proutt acquired 198,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.02 per share, with a total value of A$996,424.82.
Russell Proutt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 19th, Russell Proutt bought 50,000 shares of The GPT Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.96 per share, for a total transaction of A$248,000.00.
- On Tuesday, February 17th, Russell Proutt bought 100,000 shares of The GPT Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.10 per share, for a total transaction of A$510,000.00.
The GPT Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.28. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.
The GPT Group Announces Dividend
About The GPT Group
GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.
