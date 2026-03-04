Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,608 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,991,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,588,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,032,000 after buying an additional 386,526 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,800,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,197,000 after buying an additional 1,495,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,581,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,410,000 after buying an additional 534,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,685,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,936,000 after buying an additional 953,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

CTRA opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm set a $28.00 price objective on Coterra Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

