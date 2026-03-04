First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) General Counsel Jason Dymbort Sells 3,273 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jason Dymbort sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $641,278.89. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,336.25. This represents a 16.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Solar stock opened at $197.53 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $285.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.65.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on First Solar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $264.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $320.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $279.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Positive Sentiment: Argus cut its price target from $300 to $250 but kept a “buy” rating, implying meaningful upside remains versus current levels. Argus adjusts price target

Argus cut its price target from $300 to $250 but kept a “buy” rating, implying meaningful upside remains versus current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its target to $230 (still “overweight”), reflecting a more cautious recovery outlook but continued buy-side view. Morgan Stanley cuts price target

Morgan Stanley trimmed its target to $230 (still “overweight”), reflecting a more cautious recovery outlook but continued buy-side view. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays also lowered its target to $228 while maintaining an “overweight” rating — another signal that analysts expect upside but see nearer-term headwinds. Barclays lowers price target

Barclays also lowered its target to $228 while maintaining an “overweight” rating — another signal that analysts expect upside but see nearer-term headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest updates show zero/NaN values in published feeds (likely a data-error); nothing reliable to indicate a true surge in short activity. Investors should treat those figures with caution.

Reported short-interest updates show zero/NaN values in published feeds (likely a data-error); nothing reliable to indicate a true surge in short activity. Investors should treat those figures with caution. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlights FSLR’s Q4 earnings miss and weak 2026 sales guidance as the proximate cause of the selloff; the stock plunged after those results. ETFs in Focus post earnings miss

Coverage highlights FSLR’s Q4 earnings miss and weak 2026 sales guidance as the proximate cause of the selloff; the stock plunged after those results. Negative Sentiment: A Pomerantz LLP investor?alert says it is investigating claims on behalf of First Solar investors, introducing legal and reputational risk that can weigh on the stock. Pomerantz investor alert

A Pomerantz LLP investor?alert says it is investigating claims on behalf of First Solar investors, introducing legal and reputational risk that can weigh on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Critical commentary points to structural risks (e.g., subsidy dependence, margin pressures) and a “two?billion dollar” vulnerability that could amplify downside if market conditions or policy support weaken. First Solar’s $2 billion problem

Critical commentary points to structural risks (e.g., subsidy dependence, margin pressures) and a “two?billion dollar” vulnerability that could amplify downside if market conditions or policy support weaken. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted the stock underperformed peers despite recent intraday gains — a reminder that sector rotation and earnings surprises are driving relative moves. MarketWatch note

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in First Solar by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,044 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 10.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,473 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of First Solar by 4.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,470 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

